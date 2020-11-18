Area Arrests for Nov. 19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jonathan Felipe Canizalez, 17, 709 N. 5th Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession/manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and two counts of driving with an expired license plate.
• Jesse Alex Lara, 17, 58 Bowen Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession/manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Damian Cobas-Reina, 39, 714 Center St., Anaheim, California, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
• Zachary Scott Hall Jr., 26, 128 W. Talent Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Hugh Boyd Jackson, 31, 264 Rooker Road, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Yosmen Abel Massabo, 35, 3136 Chinquapin Lane, Louisville, Kentucky, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
• Jeremy Lee Marlow, 29, 2402 Antioch Road-303, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and conducting crime as an employee of a gang.
• Joel Mora-Aguilar, 32, 3659 Dena Drive, Louisville, Kentucky, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
• David Craig Peden Jr., 57, 117 Savannah Way, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and battery (family violence).
• Hector Perez Roblero, 21, 356 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Diorjys Calderin Rodriguez, 38, 9851 Meadowglen Lane, Houston, Texas, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
• Annette Tigue, 53, 1378 Old Federal Road-B, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and giving false information to law officers.
• Michael James Bowen, 38, 621 N. 7th Ave.-apartment 1, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
