Area Arrests for Nov. 19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Micheal Blane Anderson, 26, 139 Classic Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Hannah Cathleen Bowen, 30, 1798 Crow Valley Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Cody Adam Callaway, 32, 972 Liner Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• James Larry Day III, 23, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Theresa Ann Denton, 49, 2822 Gregory Place-D7, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Luis Manuel Garcia-Tovar, 20, 81 College Ave. S.E., Gainesville, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving, reckless conduct and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Lisa Ann Hart, 56, 4237 Prospect Road N.E., Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Charles Mitchell Haught Jr., 40, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-370, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Henry Allen McDade, 68, 1018 Hair St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and disorderly conduct.
• William Dakota Pierce, 29, 240 Sapp Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Randall Paul Roberts, 62, 445 Redbud Way, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
