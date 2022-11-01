Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Eloy Arredondo, 21, 1621 Beechland Place-3, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Deborah Elizabeth Brown, 33, 1149 Old Grade Road, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation, misdemeanor theft by taking, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, criminal trespass on public hunting and fishing areas, driving with a suspended or revoked license and entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony.
• Duvaughn Ajauni Clarke, 24, 1918 Heathcliff Drive-3, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment and simple battery (family violence).
• Kobe Jax Mahoney, 21, 1351 Dogwood Lane-257, Conyers, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation and felony probation violation.
• Brandon Lee Moore, 37, 6959 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence).
• Allen Samuel Steele Jr., 44, 1005 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, reckless driving and aggressive driving.
• Omer Heriberto Williams, 40, 129 Timberbrook Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Christopher Dwayne Clowers, 42, 1216 N. Hamilton St.-A, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
