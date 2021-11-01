Area Arrests for Nov. 2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Heather Annette Allen, 43, 245 Monte Carlo Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of hydrocodone.
• Joshua Lee Smith, 34, 138 Bowen Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, non-residence), felony theft by taking, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Johnathan Lee Walker, 34, 355 N. White Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, burglary (forced entry, non-residence), misdemeanor theft by taking, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Freddie Dewayne Branson, 48, 1663 Stoney Point Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony tampering with evidence.
• John Edward Forester, 28, 1198 Davenport Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Angela Phylia Hankins, 56, 111 Kilby Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Juan Carlos Manriquez, 34, 1114 Hill St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related onjects and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Pablo Josue Moreno, 22, 1010 Doris St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime and unlawful for a person to commit an offense with the intent to obtain or earn membership in a gang and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Isaac John Thompson, 21, 256 Etna Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Sara Tolbert, 33, homeless, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, loitering/prowling and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• William Corey Townsend, 55, 1584 Ben Adams Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Donald Hoyt Vessell, 46, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with four counts of felony probation violation.
• Gordon Kirk Albertson, 54, 300 Ellis Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Donna Jean Daniels, 57, 10790 Highway 225 N., Crandall, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jovon Hudson, 21, Rossville, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with armed robbery (business, gun), aggravated assault (gun), possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
• Kellie Cornelia Flanagan, 33, 255 Daisy Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence), simple assault (family violence) and criminal trespass (family violence).
• Miguel Sergio Jacinto, 20, 372 Travis Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Darrell Perniel Jones, 51, 602 S. Thornton Ave.-206, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with impersonating a public officer or employee.
• Shelby Madison Jones, 23, 102 Ernest Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with violation of oath by a public officer and three counts of giving to or possession by inmates of prohibited items.
• Dylan Zacharigh Langford, 28, 42 Bunker Hill Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and a lights violation.
• Christy Michelle Patton, 37, 4115 Dog Legg Drive, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Victor Manuel Prieto, 38, 3024 E. Brookhaven Circle, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and driving too fast for conditions.
• Joshua Bryan Swinney, 31, 2315 Sir Lancelot Place-503, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Randall Lee Coker, 47, 2434 S. Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• Anthony Folks, 46, 1614 Beechland Place-2, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Mathew Garrett Gray, 24, 1387 New Hope Church Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to business property, DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, pedestrian under the influence and failure to report an accident.
• Brandon Stacy Haley, 47, 1699 Burnt Oak Drive-198, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fourth-degree forgery, parole violation, misdemeanor theft by deception, possession of meth and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Tracy Lynn Johnson, 53, 211 Blue Mountain Parkway, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with battery (family violence), aggravated stalking, misdemeanor shoplifting and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Marc Allen Redwine, 58, 702 Belwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), driving without insurance, failure to maintain lane, passing vehicles in the opposite direction/driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to yield while turning left and serious injury by vehicle.
• Bobbie Kay Smith, 43, 64 Patricia Ave.-D, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance.
• Justin Anthony Smith, 28, 1451 Heather Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and burglary (no forced entry, residence).
• Jody Michael Stokes, 42, homeless, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass of property without permission and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Christopher Brian Thomas, 24, 48 Northern Fairway, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with fleeing/attempting to elude police, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, improper passing in an area marked by signs or road markings, aggravated assault on an officer of the court while the officer is on duty, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving with an expired license plate, driving without insurance and reckless driving.
• Patricia Denise Bagwell, 44, 906 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fourth-degree forgery.
• Brett Lamar Bonds, 39, 325-A Fields Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• Adam Christopher Duncanson, 29, 702 Corey Place, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, giving false information to a law officer and destroying/removing property that deals with a security interest.
• Randy Scott Famber, 37, 216 Suburban Lodge-216, Dalton, was charged Sunday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Victoria Anne Garrett, 18, 93 Riverview Circle, Blue Ridge, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield Count Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), improper lane change or usage and speeding.
• Samantha Jo Keener, 38, 915 Stoneleigh Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with reckless conduct, second-degree criminal damage to business property and felony tampering with evidence.
• Briar Wesley Mulkey, 20, 1178 Highway 225 S.-Lot 16, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with pedestrian under the influence, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor and terroristic threats and acts.
• Migual Angel Santiago, 57, 122 Gay St.-1, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and battery (family violation).
• Brandon Lee Townsend, 26, 197 Shephard Lane, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with battery, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Rafael Vazquez-Agundis, 34, 116 N. Tibbs Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun) and reckless conduct.
• Christopher Lee Younes Jr., 41, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with three counts of felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.