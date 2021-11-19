Area Arrests for Nov. 20/21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Wesley Matt Bramblett, 27, 1300 Autumn Court-2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jacquez Devin Fields, 23, 200 Richardson Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Carl Eugene A. Hammontree, 31, 1419 Presley Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny.
• Michael Lynn Hawkins, 48, 4774 Tammy Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation, driving without insurance, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal and driving with a suspended or revoked license and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• Gregory Scott Mathis, 52, 3300 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children, criminal attempt to commit a felony and terroristic threats and acts.
• Daniel Labron Phillips, 35, 7455 Highway 2-C113, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation and three counts of felony failure to appear.
• Ezekiel Vanquez Stevenson, 32, 4390 Pinewalk Drive, Alpharetta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Charles Robert Williams, 48, 235 Vess Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Patsy Earleen Bryson, 58, 2782 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Tyler Neal Watson, 32, 408 Sanson Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs) and crossing guard line with drugs without consent.
