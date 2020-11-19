Area Arrests for Nov. 20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brandon Keith Langham, 39, 150 Bowen Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, conducting crime as an employee of a gang and parole violation.
• Andrew Richard Franklin, 39, 149 Wrights Hollow Road, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Bryant Stuart Johnson, 47, 1054 Highway 2 W., Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving with a Class C instruction permit only.
• Darious Daquan-Martinez Knight, 19, 196 Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Eugene Stokes, 48, 4762 Tree Top Lane, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.