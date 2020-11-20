Area Arrests for Nov. 21-22

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Keith Bradley Bearden, 31, 1279 Highway 411, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Shelby Renee Cox, 31, 815 Highway 52, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, battery/simple battery (family violence), misdemeanor failure to appear and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children.
• Alvan Darrell Vanover, 34, 2383 S. Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
