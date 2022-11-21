Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jennifer Danielle-Emma Bartlett, 36, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-313, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• James Robert Bowman, 58, 1035 Orchard Way-3, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking in meth.
• Candice Kay Brafford, 34, 3468 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Blake Anthony Fowler, 41, 55 Creekside Way, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with open container violation, DUI (less safe), driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving with an expired license plate.
• Walter Alexander Guzman-Diaz, 45, homeless, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Roger Eugene Keith, 26, 385 Road 1958, Valley Head, Alabama, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), cruelty to children (allowing to see/hear/commit forcible felony/battery/family violence) and battery (family violence).
• Rafael Llauger-Gonzalez, 39, 1320 E. Morris St.-219, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane, failure to register vehicle and driving without a valid license.
• Randy Adam Patterson, 45, 2727 Old Grade Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of strongarm rape, child molestation, four counts of aggravated sodomy (against the will of the other person or with a person who is less than 10), two counts of aggravated child molestation and statutory rape.
• Lamar T. Ware, 53, 1001 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with intent to distribute.
• Daniel Shane Widener, 41, 140 Confederate Cemetery Road N.E., Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, possession of meth and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Hannah Reese Defore, 22, 306 Crystal Place-7, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jacob Axel Flowers, 32, 1877 Bledsoe Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and following too closely and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Joshua Leslie Johnson, 40, 763 Smith Road, Smithville, Tennessee, was charged Friday by state probation with parole violation.
• Ryan Nathaniel McDaniel, 27, 150 Haley Drive, Eton, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.
• Jimmy Curtis Roberts, 41, 1507 Floodtown Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license, criminal trespass on public hunting and fishing areas, failure to register vehicle, no proof of insurance, concealing the identity of a vehicle, misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of hydrocodone, drugs to be kept in the original container, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Doris Annette Calhoun, 70, 2031 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (drugs).
• Austin Dakota Harrison, 19, 1407 Peggy Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI under 21.
• Luis Arturo Hernandez Jr., 20, 424 American Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and speeding.
• Heather Nicole Wilson, 43, 1387 New Hope Church Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Trent Alan Braswell, 26, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Elmer Turpin Campbell Jr., 31, 923 Sam Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Martin Cruz-Garcia, 39, 685 Mitchell St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun) and cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence).
• Benjamin Juan Reinoso, 33, 112 Charles Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and driving without a license.
• Angel Husiel Resendiz, 28, 125 Rock Hill Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, hit and run and failure to maintain lane.
• Roy Ross Williams, 63, 106 Furrow Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, driving without a valid license and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Matthew Russell Bronson, 36, 2094 Smyrna Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, battery (family violence) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Byron Heath Calhoun, 54, 709 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of aggravated assault (gun).
• Emmanuel Corona, 20, 306 Janice St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, underage consumption or possession, DUI, open container violation, furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor, failure to yield while turning left and driving too fast for conditions.
• Rhonda Jean Simmons, 60, 3069 Highway 411 S., Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
