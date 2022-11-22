Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jonah Lloyd Cross, 42, 711 S. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Adriana Garza, 34, 1809 Shadow Lane-2, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Donna Jean Gifford, 55, 1518 Prickum Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of meth, drugs not in the original container, possession of a schedule 2 drug and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• David Lopez Jr., 27, 107 Bridlewood Drive-0, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence), battery (family violence), felony theft by conversion and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Boyd Lin Marlow, 53, 350 Strain Road, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gavin Rylee Sanders, 19, 1150 Whittle Drive S.W.-A, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs) and following too closely.
• Landon Clay Williams, 17, 264 Crest Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Santiago Matias-Jose, 31, 133 Princeton Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
