Area Arrests for Nov. 23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Melinda Sue Blackmon, 29, 309 Griffin Road, Cartersville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Jerry Lamar Bramblett Jr., 30, 1553 Broke Circle, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Savannah Beth Edwards, 22, 990 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree forgery, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Sebastian Emanuael Garcia, 20, 51 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, window tint violation and speeding.
• Shannon Eric Gazaway, 44, 175 Farrar Road, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Logan Skyler Hartshorn, 28, 3813 Tibbs Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and a seat belts violation.
• Cody Samuel Lowe, 29, 689 Chatsworth Highway 225, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Eton Police Department with improper backing and DUI.
• Jesus Perez Jr., 28, 176 N. Whitfield Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with statutory rape.
• Princeton Rashad Smith, 28, 458 Birch St.-B, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Selina Marie Smith, 34, 838 Ridgeview Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation and possession of meth.
• Sherry Gail Wiley, 42, 417 Elder Ave., Chickamauga, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Patrick Williams, 40, 860 Highway 23 N., Millen, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by taking, burglary (dwelling), robbery, felony motor vehicle theft, false imprisonment, aggravated battery, six counts of aggravated assault (family violence) and aggravated stalking.
• Bonifilio Omar De Leon-Morales, 19, 221 N. Easterling St.-221, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, misdemeanor failure to appear, driving without a valid license, a lights violation and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Keolani Emetario, 27, 3950 South Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to yield when entering an intersection and misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
• Zachary Curtis Fox, 34, 113 Indiana Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, misdemeanor failure to appear, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to yield while turning left and a safety belts violation.
• Anthony Lawrence Lindsey, 29, 147 Kelly Road, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Leslie Leanne Morgan, 27, 4033 Ashley Brooks Drive, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Armando Barcenas, 24, 600 Redbird Drive-1, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and first-degree forgery.
• Sydney Leighann Goble, 23, 95 Ramsey Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with fleeing/attempting to elude police, felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Brady Alexander Headrick, 24, 512 Hamilton Way, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI, speeding and open container violation.
• Gabriela Jasmin Ortiz, 23, 600 Redbird Drive-1, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and first-degree forgery.
• Arthur Noel Quezada, 26, 824 Mattie Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
