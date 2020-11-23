Area Arrests for Nov. 24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Valerie Jane Casson, 34, 10790 Highway 225 N., Crandall, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Livan Hernandez-Perez, 20, 1032 Maria Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, two counts of simple battery, aggravated stalking and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Bryant Stuart Johnson, 47, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with criminal trespass, driving permit holder without a class C or higher licensed driver age 21 or older in the vehicle, driving without insurance and DUI.
• Gilberto Tolentino-Linares, 31, 171 Commonwealth Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving without a license.
• Cameron Zachery Westmoreland, 26, 386 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Justin Lamar Hasty, 33, 1065 Franklin Hill Road, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Tyler Jermaine Higginbotham, 30, 141 Foxhall Drive S.W.-A, Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four counts of obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Judy Monteia Hunt, 58, 193 Joe Roberson Road, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Robert Dean Lee, 58, 596 Sam Love Road, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Nathan Thomas Payne, 30, 1107 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and disorderly conduct.
• Hazel Ann Pigg, 54, 712 Skylark Place-311, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Refugio Javier Renteria, 43, 213 Frontier Trail N.W., Varnell, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, hit and run, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• Kyle Reynard Sawka, 34, 29257 Guy St., Southfield, Michigan, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jacob Lyle Weidner, 31, 486 Megan Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with driving without a license, DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Bobbie Glenn Elrod, 75, 1308 Oakview Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun), terroristic threats and acts and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Raymond Curt Fauscett, 49, 602 Cohutta Beaverdale Road, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving too fast for conditions and open container violation.
• Rocky Lane Goforth, 51, 1717 Ball Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, felony probation violation, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Marianne Leigh Price, 50, 1901 Villa Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Megan Shea Redden, 26, 1975 E. Emerson Road, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Sequatchie County, Tennessee).
• Steven James Ross, 37, homeless, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• John Tyler Spence, 29, 447 Annie Lane, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Sasha Teresa Weaver, 31, 515 Parkside Place-18A, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, misdemeanor probation violation, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
