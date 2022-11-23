Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Justin Joseph Gembe, 17, 1377 Dustin Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sell/possession with intent to distributed marijuana, speeding, driving with a suspended or revoked license, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, manufacturing/delivery/distribution/administering/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Ronald Dale Hesselrode, 75, 562 Dantzler Circle N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• Jesus Daniel Maldonado-de Leon, 22, 110 Fullers Chapel Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with child molestation and two counts of sexual battery against a child under 16.
• Jesse Allen Peeples, 31, 223 Chattanooga Road-227, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Matthew Wade Skelton, 46, 2691 Old 2 Highway, Cisco, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
• Curtiss Lee Wheeler, 58, 2323 Fifth Ave., Gulfport, Mississippi, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
