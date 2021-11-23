Area Arrests for Nov. 24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Thomas Loftis, 54, 714 Walker Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of hydrocodone, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance and speeding.
• William Brent Walls, 53, 1650 Sitton Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (multiple substances), open container violation, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Vickie Ann Chastain, 54, 159 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Billy Ray Fincher Jr., 54, 3021 Hurricane Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Mitchell Dale Gentry, 57, 384 Alex Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Reginald Lee Hardson, 47, 1701 Water Oak Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, misdemeanor failure to appear and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Joey Edward Hudgins, 49, 871 Bridges Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
• Brandon Lee Null, 29, 8620 Peace Way, Las Vegas, Nevada, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), reckless driving, impeding the flow of traffic, failure to maintain lane and driving in the wrong lane with a truck over six wheels.
• Ramon Rodriguez Jr., 41, 115 St. Charles St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony probation violation.
• Wendy Yesinia Rodriguez, 40, 164 Elton Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Dewayne Jamar Webb, 28, 406 Lovell Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Mario Tapia, 25, 1399 Satcher Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, giving false information to a law officer, possession and use of drug-related objects and crossing guard line with drugs without consent.
