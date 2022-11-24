Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Aaron Thomas Peters, 46, 3865 Highway 52, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Ryan Anthony Scoggins, 37, 727 W. Fort St., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with open container violation, seat belts violation and possession of marijuana.
• Donavan Boyd Mullins, 28, 911 Vernon Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Seth Ray Allen, 22, 20 Quail Run, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked.
