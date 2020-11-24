Area Arrests for Nov. 25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jamie Lorraine Wood, 36, 226 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with criminal trespass, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance and two counts of possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance.
• Jeffery Lester Dean, 44, 1506 Greeson Bend Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Mikaela Synore Dobbs, 20, 2175 Liberty Heights, Fairburn, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with obtaining/attempting to obtain drugs by fraud/forgery/concealment of material fact.
• Natali Hunt, 38, 21 Malachi Lane, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Timothy Erwin Ingle, 36, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-606, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Sunmin Kim, 35, 2125 Arbordale Place-49, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault on an officer, simple assault, disorderly conduct and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Jennifer Lynn Cooper, 43, 306 Delon Court, Auburndale, Florida, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree cruelty to children (third or subsequent offense) and battery (family violence).
• Neil Robert Moat, 42, 11817 Grand Hill Blvd., Clairmont, Florida, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, third-degree cruelty to children (third or subsequent offense) and simple battery.
• Genaro Garcia Ramirez, 58, 1303 Hyatt Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
