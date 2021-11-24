Area Arrests for Nov. 25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Adilen Aragon-Castillo, 28, 106 Brittany Court, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony shoplifting.
• Elias Navarro Araiza Jr., 30, 2694 Old Chattanooga Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, open container violation and speeding.
• Waymond Lee Charles, 52, 771 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Cody Lane Sadler, 22, 14906 Rineyville Big Springs Road, Rineyville, Kentucky, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Amber Carol Nichole Thomas, 27, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-20, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, aggravated assault (weapon), battery, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Selena Brown, 19, 1534 Pete Worthington Road, Dayton, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug and drugs not in the original container.
• Ulises Corona, 25, 300 Lesley Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), DUI (endangering a child), running a red light, safety belts violation (children 8 or younger), reckless driving and reduce speed when passing a stationary emergency/towing/maintenance motor vehicle violation.
• Levi Mize, 22, 131 Fourth Ave, Dayton, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug and drugs not in the original container.
