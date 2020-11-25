Area Arrests for Nov. 26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Anna Maria Mahrokh, 37, 206 Dale St., Rossville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• Hank Andrew Mulkey, 29, 1446 Highway 41, Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.