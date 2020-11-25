Area Arrests for Nov. 26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Anna Maria Mahrokh, 37, 206 Dale St., Rossville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug.

• Hank Andrew Mulkey, 29, 1446 Highway 41, Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

