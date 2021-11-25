Area Arrests for Nov. 26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Justin Lee Edwards, 34, 161 Graham St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Lee Alpha Grogan, 53, 127 Third Ave. E., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jeremy Wayne Hall, 21, 180 Couch Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Stacy Dewayne Henfling, 54, 2613 Old Rome Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sexual battery (first offense), DUI, open container violation and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Michael Nathaniel Hughes, 40, 1178 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parties to a crime and terroristic threats and acts.
• Eric Simonds, 38, 2476 Drew Dr., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of a schedule 4 drug, drugs not in original container, crossing guard line with drugs without consent, display of license plates (tinting or obscuring tag), failure to maintain lane, no insurance, driving while license is suspended or revoked, tire violation and too fast for conditions.
• Breanna Jane Trotter, 26, 1310 Oakview Dr. N.W., was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony theft by taking/larceny.
• Joseph Coleman, 47, 7114 Dawson Place, St. Louis, Missouri, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Robert Alvin Harris, 41, 2625 Gold Mine Road, Rockmart, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alex Padilla-Pineda, 39, no address listed, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane (wrong side of the road), improper U-turns and failure to maintain lane.
• Cesar Perez Lara, 18, 1111 Lakemont Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime (drugs).
• Manuel Soto-Ortano, 26, 121 Mary Lane, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with battery; possession of methamphetamine, DUI (two counts); open container violation (two counts); willful obstruction of law officers; interference with emergency medical services; obedience to traffic devices and regulations by pedestrians; too fast for conditions; laying drag or reckless conduct with an automobile; reckless driving; and failure to maintain lane.
• Greg Todd Whitmire, 58, 1014 Peregrine Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with pointing a firearm at another and simple battery (family violence).
