Area Arrests for Nov. 27/28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jason Wade Dalton, 41, 316 Bowen Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Austin Tracy Parker, 23, 506 N. Duke St., LaFayette, was charged Thursday by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources with DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Dasaray Fowler, 23, 161 Johnny Drive, Trion, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with manufacture of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Obed Leonardo Sinaloa, 26, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Andrew Tyler Smith, 25, 2301 Williams Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.