Area Arrests for Nov. 27

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tabitha Shonta Allen, 34, 208 Mission Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and third degree forgery (check).
• Victor Denzel Boyd, 22, 6660 Fillmore St., Merrillville, Indiana, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs) and speeding.
• Christopher Boyd Barkus, 37, 1673 Pentacoste Way-3, San Diego, California, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office as a fugitive from justice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.