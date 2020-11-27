Area Arrests for Nov. 28-29

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Arturo Jose Casillas, 19, 1805 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 drug, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Rogelio Cuevas, 25, 621 Fifth Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment and simple battery (family violence).
• Aminadaf Deanda-Avila, 41, 621 Fifth Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery (family violence) and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• David Estrada Jr., 17, 1299 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 drug, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Cher'rell Renee Lee, 28, 26B University Court, Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle and fugitive from justice (Wilson County, Tennessee).
• Mauricio Padilla-Hurtado, 18, 292 Liberty Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Jordan Barrera, 19, 405 Lesley Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI under 21, speeding, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road and running a red light.
• Daniel Joseph Dyer, 48, 187 Wilson Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, trafficking in meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• John Dakota Labrone Grissom, 30, 1629 Roosevelt Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
