Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Walter William McGill, 58, 74 Pleasant Valley Drive-F, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 22, by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Eric Lee Dills, 39, 13046 Highway 225 N., Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sell/possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of hydrocodone, possession and use of drug-related objects, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, reckless driving, improper passing in a no-passing zone, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, driving without a license, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and knowingly driving a motor vehicle with suspended/canceled/revoked registration.
• Victor Betancourt, 37, 1030 Willowdale Road N.W.-9, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping and DUI (less safe).
• James-Michael Edward Boling, 29, 346 Center Hill Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated assault (family violence).
• Tasha Elizabeth Craig, 34, 681 Pleasant Hill Road, Jasper, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI (endangering a child under 14) and DUI.
• Lyle Allen Hill, 36, 417 Keeter Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault (family violence), battery (family violence), second-degree criminal damage to private property and violation of a family violence order.
• Gabriel Menjivar-Aguilar, 25, 6413 Rancho Drive, Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and driving without a valid license.
• Eduardo Montalvo-Rebollar, 28, 818 Vernon Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and tag light required.
• Spencer Ross Young, 23, 601 Lake Katherine Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, felony failure to appear and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Jack Dylan Culver, 18, 2281 Dawnville Beaverdale Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Sydney Bray Harris, 28, 1046 Glisson Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• Willard Todd Hensley, 61, 5793 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Bradley Tyler Johnson, 24, 4044 George Busbee Parkway-8109, Kennesaw, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, reckless driving and speeding.
• Michelle Lyn Lariviere, 53, 4318 E. Nance Springs Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jason Allen Moody, 44, 18 W. Meadowbrook Drive-4, Red Bank, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, aggravated assault (weapon), cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence), simple battery (family violence), misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, misdemeanor failure to appear and two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Veronica Ann Marie Palomin, 29, 129 Shadow Rock Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• Elder Carrillo-Ramirez, 21, 394 Haig Mill Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jeremy Shane Dempsey, 49, 4786 Cleveland Highway, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun).
• Dakota Lee Gibson, 18, homeless, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking and felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Joseph Tory Grimes, 48, 203 Redwood Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), simple assault, battery (family violence) and obstructing an emergency call.
• Jose Refugo Ramirez-Guevara, 33, 2311 Epperson Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Brody Alan Crossen, 21, 672 Majestic Heights, Ringgold, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to business property, DUI, open container violation, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and duty upon striking a fixed object.
• Michael Shane Hackney, 19, 3008 S. Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery (weapon), cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Rose Anne Isaacs, 50, 3334 Bishop St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to stop/yield when emerging from an alley/driveway/building.
• Bethany Olivia Lunsford, 25, 1048 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 3 drug and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Natosha Ruth Myers, 44, 3254 Rolling Meadows Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the state Department of Natural Resources with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, litter violation (public or private, property or water), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and lights violation.
• Perry Joseph Williams, 56, 733 Betty Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Donald Joseph Chastain, 45, 505 Sandy St., Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and battery (family violence).
• Herlinda Equihua-Robles, 47, homeless, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 2 drug, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driving without a valid license and driving without insurance.
• Randal Walkey Jr., 31, 5135 Mitchell Bridge Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony tampering with evidence and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.