Area Arrests for Nov. 3

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brandon Devon Aaron Ball, 25, 3006 Highgate Court, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Donna Gail Brown, 70, 4825 Cleveland Highway, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with pointing a firearm at another, reckless conduct, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and disorderly conduct.
• Nathaniel David Durham, 41, 209 S. Cherry St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
• Rodney Marvin Fox Jr., 35, 1406 Antioch Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Andrina Sheree Long, 25, 714 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Brian Charles Roberts, 33, 714 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Brandon Dennis Rymer, 32, 21 New Hope Club Lane, Ellijay, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, failure to obey a traffic control device, improper passing in an area marked by signs or road markings, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to register vehicle, unlawful use of a license, driving a motorcycle without insurance/proof of insurance and removal or falsification of a motor vehicle or engine identification number with the intent to defraud.
• Bradley Edward Sherwood, 22, 459 American Drive-7, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Jason Edward Sorbet, 40, 575 Cranberry Place, Roswell, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Tiffany Lynn Daniels, 29, 2135 Taylors Ridge Road, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, driving without insurance and operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled.
• Alex Ray Mann, 29, 131 Mason Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.