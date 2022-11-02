Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Nathaniel Ray Brookshire, 37, 4302 Troy Lane S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with giving false information to a law enforcement officer and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Robert Lee Brown II, 39, 70 Pinewood Drive, Carrollton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Karen Dalynn Cobb, 40, 144 Daniel Drive, Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of meth.
• Joseph Alan Gray, 46, 2315 Sir Lancelot Place-507, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Billy Wayne Hicks, 42, 211 Coachman Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• Justin Garrett Mack, 34, 4477 Charlie Maxwell Road, Cookeville, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kamden Lee Richmond, 27, 166 Barney Pierce Road Spur, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI and laying drag or reckless conduct with an automobile.
