Area Arrests for Nov. 3

Editor's note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jacqueline Kaye Cooper, 55, 1772 Flair Knoll Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Christopher Blake Kendall, 34, 1525 Buck Board Ridge, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment and aggravated assault (other weapon).
• Alejandro Deleon, 19, 437 N. Mattie Ave., Sycamore, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21.
• Jessica Leann Dodd, 24, 3 Morningside Drive, LaFayette, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Rebecca Leigh Grover, 28, 1101 N. Glenwood Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, parole violation and possession of drug-related items.
• Lauren Hrachovina, 19, 207 Orchard Knob, Clinton, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jeremy Jerome Jones, 37, 221 Hamby Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Robert Holt Beckworth, 59, 7180 Houston Road, Macon, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and following too closely.
• Willie Earl Boone, 41, 1048 Flat Shoal Road-106, College Park, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony theft by receiving stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Nicholas Gerald Cloer, 37, 419 Fullers Chapel Road-unit L, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, battery, simple battery and two counts of aggravated assault (family violence).
• James Benjamin Dillard, 60, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• William Stacy Ellis, 51, 858 Holly Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (private property), aggravated stalking and terroristic threats and acts.
• Larry Neal Estes, 38, 626 W. Boundary St.-6, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny, second-degree criminal damage to property (business) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Michael Todd Hatchett, 48, 27 E. Armuchee Road, LaFayette, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, speeding, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and change of address or name required within 60 days.
• Jimmy Ray Keener, 20, 145 Tuxedo Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane, improper backing and following too closely.
• Thelina Stamey Lawson, 51, 1012-B E. Morris St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation, possession of a schedule 2 drug, drugs not in original container and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Adislado Lopez-Torres, 50, 413 Hill Road-3, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• Tiffany Leigh Lyons, 34, 186 American Blvd., Rossville, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Travis Wayne Morrow, 27, 309 Nicholas Drive, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
