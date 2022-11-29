Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Derek Ely, 36, 3017 Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, misdemeanor theft by taking and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Keith Richard Fretz, 42, 131 Minnewawa Creek Lane, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
• Anthony Gabriel Galdamez-Carbajal, 21, 199 Farrar Road, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Tamia Leshai Rochelle Jackson, 32, 3565 Garner Road, Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence), battery (family violence) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Harold Keith Lewis, 56, 126 Jackson Lake Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and speed less than the minimum/impeding the flow of traffic.
• Antavion Deshawn McDaniel, 22, 523 Woodcroft Drive, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Kayla Canzadie Ann McHan, 26, 417 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation and DUI (less safe).
• Omar Mendez, 35, 1208 Tacoma Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear, terroristic threats and acts and harassing communications.
• William Henry Thompson II, 50, 300 N. Fifth Ave.-12, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Tanisha Kawana Ward, 46, 809 Heritage Circle, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
