Area Arrests for Nov. 30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Crystal Gail Matthews, 41, 356 Rose Circle, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with three counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Angel Dejesus Betancourt, 23, 2220 Chattanooga Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking and possession of opium.
• Brandon Marc Carlton, 34, 326 Stackstone Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery (family violence), armed robbery (street, gun), aggravated assault (gun), felony failure to appear, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Elvis Aaron Seal, 27, 145 Hillview Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth and sale of meth.
• Austin Lamar Spears, 32, 2855 Taft Ave., Wyoming, Michigan, was charged Friday the Eton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with the intent to distribute, driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows/windshield.
• Wilmer Abraham Zelon, 23, 1411 Noland Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with striking a fixed object, failure to report an accident, hit and run, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• Jose J. Duarte, 42, 709 Gist Place-1, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Matthew Alexander Maher, 25, 5107 Old Dalton Cleveland Highway, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Brandon Lee Moore, 36, 6959 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by taking, three counts of third-degree cruelty to children and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Michael James Smith, 29, 845 Old Babb Road, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and a lights violation.
• Rodney Summers, 34, 2112 Chestnut St.-124, Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI, speeding, improper lane change or usage, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to stop at a stop sign, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee, on several charges).
• Jesse Fain Ellison, 47, homeless, Plainville, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Nicholas Terrelle Greene, 26, 1000 Liddell St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• George Willard Ingram, 44, 1203 Georgian Place-P6, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Nicholas Lee Napier, 31, 842 McAfee St.-3, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), misdemeanor probation violation and cruelty to animals.
• Teddy Lamar Brindle, 60, 215 Maple Grove Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Avery Allen Robinson, 21, 107 Blue Mountain Parkway, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
