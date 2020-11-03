Area Arrests for Nov. 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Marlon Bradford Burk, 36, 299 Old CCC Camp Road-C, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, terroristic threats and acts, felony theft by taking (larceny) and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Nicole Lynn Escott, 33, 843 McAfee St.-3, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Benjamin Michael Harris, 29, 4505 Crest Way, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and hit and run (failure of driver to stop/return to accident scene).
• Jerome Alexzander Holiday, 36, 122 Martin Luther King Blvd.-8, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, battery, false statement/writing/conceal facts with government, false report of a crime and being a fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Ronny Drew Pearson, 63, 95 Scott Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brandon Lee Posey, 33, 569 Hopewell Road, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Sarah Rose Lance, 32, 1718 Windle St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Jessica Erin Wells, 39, 85 Hardy St., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Kristin Cierra Fortenberry, 28, 1005 Baker Road S.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Jan Mary Mashburn, 58, 446 Horseshoe Way-H101, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
