Area Arrests for Nov. 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• John Stacey McDaniels, 54, 337 Connally Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with criminal attempt to commit a felony and two counts of criminal trespass.
• Miguel Barajas Jr., 27, 522 Lovinggood Road, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Malcolm Scott Davis, 62, 147 Charger Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Tara Lynn Fortenberry, 28, 400 Ringgold St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Daniel Wade Gaddis, 35, 346 Antler Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• Jerry Lewis Gaddis Jr., 47, 346 Antler Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Chelsea Lee Johns, 30, 175 Harrison Lane, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Tony Ladare Moore, 58, 276 Scenic Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of a schedule 2 substance, possession of a schedule 4 substance, possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 substance, drugs not in the original container, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Marcus Cody Mathis, 30, 1789 Spring Place Resaca Road, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
