Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Roy Dale Brewer, 52, 8831 Highway 411 S., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with failure to obey a traffic control device and DUI (less safe).
• Jesse Luke Cox, 35, 547 Doe Trail-35, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jimil Lyquain Foston, 45, 1060 N. Clark St., Milledgeville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Wendell Douglas Patton Jr., 34, 436 Davenport Road, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with third-degree arson (other structures), two counts of third-degree arson (industrial business) and two counts of criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Micheal Corey Sumlin, 49, 10 Woodbridge Road, Cartersville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• April Lynn Williams, 34, 838 Thomas Road, Trion, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and concealing the death of another.
• James Clayton Winters Jr., 43, 596 Edwards Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Robert John Brown, 68, 28 Oconaluftee Cove, Maggie Valley, North Carolina, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and open container violation.
