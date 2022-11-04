Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Eric Jermaine Cochran, 38, 144 Benfield Circle, Cartersville, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Timothy Wayne Eller, 37, 479 Frontier Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Leeann Angelica Henderson, 25, 112 Eugenia Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Lacey Dawn Militello, 41, 105 Peerless Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Angel Eduardo Orozco, 20, 934 Avenue E, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Frank Ivan Ryan Jr., 54, 1033 Goodhope Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with parole violation.
• Kelly Joanna Smith, 45, 581 Cherokee Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with disorderly conduct, three counts of improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, two counts of must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals, seat belts violation, open container violation, speeding and DUI.
• Daniel Trejo, 20, 4045 Sydney Circle, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Jennifer Anne Wilson, 43, 19974 MacArthur St., Redford, Michigan, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of third-degree forgery (amount of $1,500 or possesses 10 or more checks).
