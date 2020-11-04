Area Arrests for Nov. 5

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Patricia Ann Arnett, 38, 159 Crestview Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony parole violation.
• Blenda Gay Dunn, 64, 772 Dr. Johnson Road, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (less safe).
• Desirae Danielle Jenkins, 28, 2897 Brown Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Christina Jane Owenby, 40, 463 Holcomb Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• David Wayne Willis, 62, 103 Lewell St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, felony probation violation and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Justin Aaron Costlow, 27, 407 Vann Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Allison Gayle Mitchell, 47, 112 Hillwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christopher Eugene Putnam, 34, 387 Fashion Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with being a fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee), misdemeanor probation violation and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Leedeal Allimita Sheffield, 49, 221 Platte St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
