Area Arrests for Nov. 5

Editor's note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jeremy Roy Rogers, 33, 2318 Ballground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, criminal trespass and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Gary Toriano Cooper Jr., 23, 1370 To Lani Farm Road, Stone Mountain, was charged Wednesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and speeding.
• Angela Dawn Holloway, 52, 240 Hawks Way, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with parole violation.
• Susie Lanette Lee, 21, 172 Old Fairmount Highway S.E., Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Tracy Lee Welch, 65, 3017 S. Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Rocky Lloyd Williams, 29, 1062 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Avery Nicholas Cronan, 42, 4298 Cronan Drive, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Joshua Shane Hood, 30, 6733 Shirley Pond Road, Harrison, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
