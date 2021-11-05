Area Arrests for Nov. 6/7

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brian Edward Dale, 50, 3181 Old Crider Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Henry Lee Flanagan, 51, 3376 Fairway Oaks Drive-B, Lawrenceville, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brandon Stacy Haley, 47, 1699 Burnt Oak Drive-98, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• David Daniel Mantooth, 40, 3116 Old Grade Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Justin Anthony Medina, 21, 1227 Old Power Line Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kerry Lavern O'Neal, 50, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Cyrus Rudolph Richards, 44, 2385 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Howell McKinley Wishon II, 38, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Wendy Kay Garrison, 43, 559 Edwards Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Andrew Chase Williams, 24, 505 Dalewood Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.