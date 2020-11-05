Area Arrests for Nov. 6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Raegan Adair, 29, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
• Keisha Nicole Ashe, 24, 365 Old Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Robert Henry Barrs, 41, 146 Causby Lane, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (no forced entry, dwelling) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Mitchell Steed Cope, 42, 2911 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
• Beverly Jane Dixon, 50, 196 Liberty Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• Everett Lamar King, 67, 591 Ramsey Road, Chatsworth was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Luther Ray Norris, 54, 9666 Old Highway 411, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• James Richard Owenby, 54, 682 Tarvin Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Bobby Joe Rasnake Jr., 55, 920 Avenue F, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Jorge Rosas, 24, 511 Dantzler Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Covan Maegan Swanson, 27, 390 Charger Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and felony attempt or conspiracy to violate state drug laws.
• Michael Tatarinowicz, 58, 706 Betty Ave.-5, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
• Ashley Nicole Upchurch, 35, 345 Old Woodrain Road, Ellijay, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
• Derrick Waldrop, 29, 3723 Sapulpa St., Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department as a fugitive from justice (from Hamilton County, Tennessee).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.