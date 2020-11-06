Area Arrests for Nov. 7-8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tiffany Nicole Parker, 36, 32 Jared Way, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts and battery/simple battery (family violence).
• Jesus Soto-Escobar, 49, 6 Daisy Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with open container violation and DUI (less safe).
• Sally Ann Garcia, 47, 1123 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with interstate interference with custody, three counts of child molestation and incest.
• Elvis Cash Lackey, 34, 1736 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs) and driving and unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
• Haley Elizabeth Quarles, 22, 488 Hawkins Branch Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers; speeding; failure to change lane or reduce speed when passing a stationary emergency, towing or maintenance vehicle; felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; driving without a valid license; and running a red light.
• Jamie Steelman, 17, 414 Red Cut Road, Eton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• James Tyler Yingling, 20, 513 Ball Ground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Steven Michael David Anderson, 30, 2619 Pleasant Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of drug-related items, two counts of felony probation violation, two counts of felony failure to appear and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Mark Anthony Bishop, 31, 1308 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Ashley Danielle Griffin, 31, 4392 N. Jimmy Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (other weapon), simple assault, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony, battery or family violence).
• Jerry Dewayne Lisenbee, 53, 3801 Crow Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and tag light required.
