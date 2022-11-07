Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Robert Ryan Burns, 37, 498 Chattin Drive, Canton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, possession/use of another’s ID without consent, false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with intent to distribute, misdemeanor probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• Christopher Michael Cline, 43, 1307 Georgian Place-E6, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• Bruce Dewaine Cross, 52, 102 Laferry Lane, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking.
• Curtis James Edwards, 32, 506 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jamie Ryan Harbin, 37, 207 Redwood Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with simple assault (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Bonnie Faith Laney, 38, homeless, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Michael Antonio Rangel, 34, 1000 Lakemont Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Efren Mardoqueo Aguilar-Gonzalez, 21, 1860 Stewart Road, Huntland, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles and driving without a valid license.
• Joshua Isaiah Avila-Sandres, 17, 207 Forrest Hill Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with disorderly conduct, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, criminal attempt to commit a felony and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Jesse Arthur Bell, 61, 218 Jeff Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Anthony Scott Brown, 39, McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Matthew Amareeon Brown, 18, 1702 Underwood St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• David Glenn Green, 30, 34 Green Road, Kingston, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Brandon Ryan Locke, 40, 264 Jim Walls Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe) and four counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Linda Lee Maney, 69, 324 Twin Lakes Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Johnathan Richard Patton, 23, 1003 Mount Zion Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with false report of a crime and by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and driving too fast for conditions.
• Dustin Lee Taylor, 30, 521 Burgess Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, two counts of DUI (endangering a child) and failure to maintain lane.
• Abel Lopez, 21, 911 N. Fourth Ave.-13, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Guillermo Rios-Martinez, 43, 113 Timberland Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with cruelty to children (allow to witness felony/battery/family violence), two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, battery (family violence), two counts of simple battery (family violence), two counts of terroristic threats and acts, DUI and giving false information to a law officer and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Laura Ann Silva, 33, 1000 Lakemont Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, two counts of open container violation and improper stopping on roadway.
• Brittany Leeann Weaver, 33, 1289 Doyle Road S.E.-lot G, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
• Landon Cooper Weaver, 35, 1289 Doyle Road S.E.-lot G, Cedartown, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
• Amber Nicole Bronson, 28, 1008 May St.-19, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to children (deprivation of sustenance).
• Esmailin Rene Chavez, 28, 414 Barbara Lane-7, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and hit and run.
• Jimmy Lee Noblitt, 35, 5680 Noblett Road, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (multiple substances), felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change or usage, failure to stop at a stop sign at a railroad crossing, speeding, reckless driving, safety belts violation, two counts of failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee, theft of property more than $2,500).
• Anthony Bryce Stanley, 21, 1105 Lakemont Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with Georgia resident has 90 days to change name/address, driving with a suspended or revoked license, obscured or missing license plates, DUI (drugs) and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
