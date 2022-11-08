Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Doyle Travis Cochran, 34, 1197 Center Hill Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• John Charles Gale, 47, 135 Camelot Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Tito David Juarez-Perez, 31, 186 Reno Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, aggravated assault (gun), cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Johnathan Allen Najarro, 29, 182 Bent Oak Trail S.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
• Jeremy Roy Rogers, 34, 2318 Ball Ground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and safety belts violation.
• Anthony Heath Silver, 40, 1203 Sherwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• Jonathon Dewayne Sivley, 33, 313 Ed Cross Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
