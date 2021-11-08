Area Arrests for Nov. 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ginger Lynn Adams, 56, 105 Hickory Trail, Dallas, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brittney Nichole Bartczak, 31, 2794 Old Grade Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, driving without insurance and hit and run.
• Joshua Carl Jackson, 40, 1710 Westside Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Thomas Christian Johns, 42, 1130 Julia Way, Lawrenceville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Marin Jesus Flores, 18, 1449 Raider Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 drug and driving without insurance.
• Victor Alfonso Gonzalez-Villegas, 29, 700 Lexington Court, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, DUI, improper stopping/parking on the roadway and driving without a valid license.
• Isaac Leon-Gutierrez, 21, 132 Viola Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Roxie Leigh Manis, 36, 420 Springfield Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Eliseo Alexy Pimentel, 24, 407 Dantzler Ave., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Michael Steven Voyles, 55, 4357 Tibbs Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving too fast for conditions, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain lane.
• Phillip Wesley Wilkerson, 30, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-329, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Donna Nichole Carnes, 39, 1198 Edgeman Road, Ringgold, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Alabama).
• Jerry Anthony Crider, 54, 1066 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Craig Lawrence Dunbar, 42, 3608 Timothy Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth or amphetamine and aggravated assault.
• Ricky Lynn Flood, 62, 254 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Thelina Stamey Lawson, 52, 1801 Beechland Place-4, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to private property and disorderly conduct.
• Zachariah Ray Martin, 20, 181 Macy Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by deception, misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth, loitering/prowling, disorderly conduct, felony probation violation and felony tampering with evidence.
• Carina Shealyn Pendley, 24, 454 Cherokee Lake Drive, Ringgold, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Richard McKinley Ray, 54, 312 S. Second Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with fugitive from justice.
• James Dean Rogers, 60, 4428 Falling Star Circle, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony driving with a suspended/revoked license and fugitive from justice (from Hamilton County, Tennessee, for violation of the Motor Vehicle Offenders Act).
• Pedro Ivan Saldana-Ventura, 37, 945 Brooker Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and DUI (endangering a child).
• Ryan Stuart Sirman, 34, 145 Quill Gordon Way, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and change of address or name required within 60 days.
• Makyleri Devine Waire, 17, 900 Cascade Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Brisan Jaelyn Lamar Ware, 17, 510 W. Crawford St, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Sandra Darlene Watts, 41, 510 W. Crawford St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Trevion Wiggins, 25, 133 Preston Creed Drive, McDonough, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.