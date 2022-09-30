Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Loman Charles Craig, 24, 1910 City View St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Jasmond Rayshun Lester, 41, 2853 Wells Drive S.E.-4, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Michael E. Lockhart, 42, 583 Red Clay Road S.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Jayme Lee McCollum, 36, 240 Hawks Way, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree forgery.
• Jacob William Parks, 30, 106 Bent Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Brandon Ponce, 17, 301 Robinwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), driving without a valid license and improper passing on the left.
• Cory Schnoa Bell, 31, 3639 Bramblevine Circle, Lithonia, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 drug, possession to distribute a schedule 3/4/5 drug and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Brandie Lee Widener, 45, 1 Polk Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
• Erica Lynn Zenner, 46, 2723 Christi Court, Middleburg, Florida, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
