Area Arrests for Oct. 1

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Vernon Douglas Baron, 47, 3250 Rolling Meadows Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (DeKalb County, Alabama) and conversion of a payment for real property improvement.

• Terrance Jacob Bryson, 22, 4776 Tree Top Lane, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, failure to carry out duty upon striking a fixed object and headlights violation.

• Kerry Reginald Cobb, 60, 200 Richardson Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.

• Jennifer Owenby Huggins, 44, 3250 Rolling Meadows Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (DeKalb County, Alabama) and conversion of a payment for real property improvement.

• Gerson Giovanni Rendon-Badillo, 29, 1088 Brushy Top Road, Ellijay, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with criminal attempt to commit kidnapping, simple battery and simple assault.

• Tyler Lee Roden, 27, 227 Gaines Road, Rome, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, improper lane usage, headlights violation, lack of required brake lights and turn signals, driving on a divided highway/controlled access road/emergency lane, reckless driving, improper lane change or usage, speeding, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.

• Vicky Aileen Stephenson, 59, 226 Victoria Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Frank Daniel White, 41, 421 Ridley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking and terroristic threats and acts.

