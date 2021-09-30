Area Arrests for Oct. 1

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Luis Angel Aldaba-Romero, 27, 1306 Underwood St.-416, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree burglary (forced entry of a non-residence), felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
• Tomas Bautista Bautista, 24, 135 Charles Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with incest, rape, felony enticing a child for indecent purposes, aggravated child molestation and child molestation.
• Ramiro Adiel Colon-Torres, 21, 1208 Applewood Drive-8, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
• Sarah Davis, 21, 215 County Road 753, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI, open container violation and operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
• Jacqlyn Mashelll Hall, 26, 112 Academy Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Justin Taylor Newby, 34, 800 Rockway Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Noelio Ariel Perez-Roldon, 34, 626 Fifth Ave.-18, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree forgery, interference with official traffic devices and driving without a valid license.
• Adam Anthony Robbins, 37, 27 E. Riley St., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, sale of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Kristie Hamrick Stalker, 42, 1371 Raven Cliff Road, Talking Rock, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and criminal trespass of property without permission.
