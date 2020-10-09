Area Arrests for Oct. 10-11

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Blayne Lyndel Burrowes, 30, 228 Wagner Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Christy Chevelle Collins, 27, 228 Wagner Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Sheila Marie Hullender, 37, 435 Florence Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and giving false information to a law officer.
• Aaron Thomas Peters, 44, 3865 Highway 52, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and loitering and prowling.
• Alfred Kenneth Shumake Jr., 40, 2287 Dawnville Beaverdale Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation, public indecency and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Rayburn Ray Smolik Jr., 25, 435 Florence Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Richard Clinton Stone Jr. , 50, 4013 Standing Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, DUI, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and speeding.
• Esmeralda Ana Rodriguez, 22, 1421 Mineral Springs Road-4, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and giving false information to a law officer.
