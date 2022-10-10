Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Eddy Aron, 33, 113 Danielle Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with failure to maintain lane and hit and run and by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and improper lane change or usage.
• Jessica Chyrene Burns, 48, 146 Sentry Way, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Montrell Crumsey, 39, 1516 Kilgore Road, Griffin, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• James Clayton Hubrechtsen, 39, 169 McNeese Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Anthony Wayne McNair, 39, 228 Wagner Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Carlos Eduardo Rivera, 26, 1120 Underwood St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, hit and run and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug.
• Jai Vondale White, 47, 20 Wesley Mill Drive, Adairsville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Bryson Hunter Gallman, 25, 106 Telico Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Zachariah Ray Martin, 21, 4376 Bass McHan Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and driving without a valid license.
• Zynk Caden West, 19, 106 Bent Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI under 21 and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Carlos Dejesus Aponte, 55, 167 Cawood Lane, Ringgold, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Alex Benjamin Bautista-Tercero, 20, 5213 S. Rockwell St., Chicago, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of alcohol by a minor, DUI (endangering a child under 14), open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and seat belt violation (children 5 and younger).
• Kristin Leanne Brown, 35, 99 Small Valley Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by deception.
• Jerome Lee Carter, 59, 304 E. 20th St., Rome, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree arson (industrial business) and first-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Bailey Ethan Grimes, 23, 702 Holland Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and duty upon striking a fixed object.
• Vicente Herrera-Hernandez, 39, 172 Hummingbird Drive, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, driving without a valid license, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain lane.
• Moises Moreno, 39, 1321 Highland Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and a headlights violation.
• Joshua James Short, 20, 2231 Saranac Ave., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with speeding, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, lights violation, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, two counts of improper right turn and driving without a valid license.
• Freddy Alexander Garcia-Perez, 40, 1310 Cleo Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), criminal trespass of property without permission and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
