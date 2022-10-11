Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Eleonore Pauline Creasman, 45, 1361 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.
• Jody Blaski, 49, 1576 Nickleville Road, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by deception.
• Travis Glenn Carroll, 42, 4041 Keith Valley Road N.E., Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Ronald Anthony Coram, 38, 147 Lambeth Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• London Deriel Harris, 45, 680 S. Indian Creek Drive, Stone Mountain, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• James Clinton Long, 49, 1370 Old Highway 2, Cisco, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Robin Denise Maly, 35, 1608 Keys Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Sheba Renee Maree, 45, 375 Rosy Road, Dunlap, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), serious injury by vehicle and failure to maintain lane.
• Sherry Dawn Adams, 39, 646 Mauldin Road, Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with reckless conduct, possession of meth, discharging a firearm on or near a public highway or street and discharging a firearm under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
• Sara Nicole Creech, 34, 307 Skyline Drive, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.