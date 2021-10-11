Area Arrests for Oct. 12

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Donna Gayle Amos, 58, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Billy David Barker, 45, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-708, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• James Rickie Green, 65, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-107, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Samuel Matthew Hedden, 62, 4421 Bass McHan Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation,
• Harold Edwards Phillips, 67, 860 Maple Grove Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Melissa Ann Poteet, 37, 321 N. Third Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business) and giving false information to a law officer.
• Jeremy Dewayne Rash, 32, 327 Chevelle Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with first-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Devantae Antwan Watkins, 23, 619 N. Seventh Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.
• Justin Darrell White, 30, 831 Duvall Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony statutory rape, child molestation and three counts of computer pornography.
• Dustin Tyler Williams, 28, homeless, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Juan Zamora-Medina, 49, 272 Levi Circle-104, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with three counts of aggravated stalking.
• Hylley Nichole Bates, 26, 1122 Ridgeleigh Circle, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and battery (family violence).
• Dewayne Demease, 46, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-617, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated sexual battery and felony tampering with evidence.
• Leonardo Garcia-Ramirez, 40, 116 Connie Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property, two counts of aggravated assault (gun) and three counts of cruelty to children.
• Carey Dewitt Kirk, 46, 1854 S. Boyd Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Ciro Andablo-Hernandez, 39, 464 Shamrock Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to yield when entering an intersection.
• Audron Jhirmont Hill, 34, 3933 Webb Oaks Court, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• Brent Kevin Knight, 45, 502 Thomas Road-A, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Sunday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI (multiple substances), driving too fast for conditions, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain lane.
• Amalia Maria Morris, 24, 28 Heritage Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Logan Byron Thomas, 23, 601 Dawnville Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
• Ishmael Monta Washington, 30, 163 Ridgecrest Drive N.W.-64, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with terroristic threats and acts, reckless conduct, simple assault, disorderly conduct and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
