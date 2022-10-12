Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• William Joseph Ervin, 38, 4145 Ringgold Road-125, East Ridge, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kristen Allison Hawk, 28, 661 Brooklawn Trail S.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Cason Jared Naranjo, 21, 539 Ridgeview Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and three counts of felony probation violation.
• Cassandra Quintero, 32, 1549 Shady Lane, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, terroristic threats and acts and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Jordan Brent Sanders, 26, 117 Timber Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, kidnapping (adult), aggravated assault (weapon), cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence), aggravated battery (weapon), battery (family violence), possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane, driving without insurance and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• Jason Wyatt Tatum, 54, 115 Academy Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Steven Stanley Telego, 56, 1807 Walton St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal and change of address or name required within 60 days.
• Heather Lynn Towry, 35, 2111 Cleveland Highway-114, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.