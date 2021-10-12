Area Arrests for Oct. 13

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Dustin Graig Allison, 37, 1527 Sitton Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of hydrocodone, possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs not kept in the original container and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Christopher Michael Autry, 35, 426 Nicholas Paul Drive, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking, possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and false statement/writing/conceal facts from the government.
• Malcom Bradley Lee Jordan, 18, 407 Kings Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and first-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Martin Lopez Miranda, 33, 100 Van Buren Drive-D, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and giving false information to a law officer.
