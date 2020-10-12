Area Arrests for Oct. 13

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation
• Robert Wissiup Cesspooch Jr., 22, 400 Robinwood Circle, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation, reckless driving and passing in no-passing zones.
• Kristy Lynn Evans, 39, 90 Hoyt Drive, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Samuel Eugene Everette, 43, 5408 Apison Road N.W., Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Haley Croom Hurston, 30, 4400 N. Emerald Drive, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Thomas Edward Lackey, 37, 736 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Bernard Paez, 24, 280 Dogwood Hills Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Chancellor Covington Smith, 25, 120 Teakwood Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with second-degree cruelty to children and possession of marijuana.
• Cliff Eric Sneed, 43, 905 S. Hamilton St.-4, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Lance Coalton Mitchell, 28, 1192 Summerour Church Road, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with battery, criminal trespass, aggravated assault (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Jacob Moser, 29, 97 Priscilla Drive, Ringgold, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery, misdemeanor shoplifting, felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Jarrod Richard Riddle, 42, 360 Adams Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Mya Breon Beck, 21, 2024 Ashton Lane, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Adam Daniel Cross, 34, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-351, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving stolen property, trafficking meth, possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DUI, felony probation violation, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road and speeding.
• Tony Lloyd Johnston, 42, 626 Fourth Ave., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with kidnapping, aggravated assault (gun) and battery.
• Michael Patrick Marlowe, 44, 8201 Smoke Tree Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and DUI (endangering a child).
• Nathan Heath McBee, 30, 10839 Highway 225 N., Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (less safe), improper passing in a no-passing zone and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
• James Michael Moore, 30, 1354 Wiggins Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Tiffany Hope Peden, 42, 110 N. Midway Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Diego Peralta, 24, 2210 Williams Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, DUI, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and vehicle lights violation.
