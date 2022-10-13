Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Torey Wayne Brafford, 40, 2828 Gregory Place-E4, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• David Eugene-martin Bunch, 63, 216 N. Spencer St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Shana Necole Edward, 45, 412 Point View Court, Wilmington, North Carolina, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of meth with intent to distribute; trafficking in meth or amphetamine; possession of meth; two counts of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or meth; manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his or her control any controlled substance; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of marijuana.
• Zachary Ryan Koenig, 35, 4415 Mitchell Bridge Road N.E.-A, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of amphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Sergio Yatzhin Moreno, 27, 1010 Doris St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jason Daniel Padgett, 38, 513 Cantral St., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with battery/simple battery (family violence), simple assault (family violence) and false imprisonment.
• Crystal Nell Byars, 36, 212 Daisy St., Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
